Expect fitness updates as Lage attempts to debate on from transfer window

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Excitement about Wolves’ prospects this month was somewhat dampened last weekend, not just by defeat in the FA Cup by Norwich, but also the unusually limp performance, very much out of character with their displays in December and January.

Bruno Lage kept his comments diplomatic, but made his point clearly enough. At the moment, his squad is vulnerable, having not been strengthened in January and while the players with long-term injuries complete their recovery.

Whether any of those reinforcements will come in time to make a difference to Wolves’ overall prospects this season is still not clear. Lage’s players have worked very hard to stay in close touch with the European places, but if they are to remain there, this month’s fixtures - Arsenal twice, Spurs, Leicester and West Ham - are of capital importance. There is much to gain.

The merits of Wolves’ transfer strategy remain the subject of sharp debate among supporters - but it is by no means universal. However, that must now be a secondary issue for Lage, and today he will surely look to move the debate on to the games ahead.

Much of the tactical discussion after Saturday surrounded Leander Dendoncker, deployed against Norwich in a more advanced role because more natural players for the job were unavailable. Lage’s update on fitness – perhaps in particular whether Francisco Trincao is available again after Covid – will be particularly important.

Lage is due to speak to the media at about 13:00 and you can get all the key lines on this page later.