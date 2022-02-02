How sustainable is your club?

A table measuring the sustainability of Premier League sides has been published.

BBC Sport has worked with the United Nations-backed Sport Positive Summit since 2019 to research the sustainability of all 20 clubs, with the rankings updated each year.

The standings were calculated when teams were asked to provide evidence of efforts in 11 categories. Two points are available for each category, as well as two bonus points, making a maximum of 24 points.

Find out more on how green Premier League clubs are and what are they doing to help