Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Leicester is a great team, they played really well and made it really tough for us. It was also by us, we didn't follow the rules and the principles of the game from our way of play and then you get punished. We were lucky and it is only because of David de Gea that we don't concede a goal. Great saves, we were not disciplined and it is not right.

"We came in at half time and said it. we were 1-0 up, we knew also how to beat them because there was a lot of space in the midfield and behind their defending line. It was a good goal, once again a great pass from Bruno [Fernandes], great goal from Rashy [Marcus Rashford] and then we are 1-0 up. The second half was all us and Bruno Fernandes played a magnificent game.

"The team is putting Rashford in the right positions, especially Bruno, he creates how many passes, he gives behind, he crosses in. Not only Bruno but I think he is doing a great job.

"We need all players in form but we have to follow the priniciples of our way of play and if we do that, we can play very well and we have seen that in the second half.

On being in the title race: "We don't think about that, we think about tomorrow, we have to be a better version of ourselves and that is what we have to work for. We are in February, don't look far ahead."