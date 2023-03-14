S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

One of the more flattering away scorelines of the season, yet still without a point.

There was an opportunity for a Brennan Johnson brace in the final 10 minutes to change our fortunes away from home, yet injuries continue to pile up as we miss another key player.

Not long ago many overtly expressed strong opinions regarding his place in Premier League football. Witnessing the grit and determination he shows up to every game with, it was clear to me that it was only a matter of time. Sentiments appeared to change at the same time his clear-cut ability was proven.

Ryan Yates, too, underwent the same experience. Now, Joe Worrall appears to be at the centre of unwarranted critique.

The targeting of academy players is saddening. These are the very players that show the most loyalty to the club.

We desperately need a turning point on the road and this is down to the team as a whole.

Still, 14th place is not the danger zone. It’s anything but disillusionment to be certain that Forest will get just enough to stay here. It’s the faith that should be restored throughout the community, just when the team most needs us.