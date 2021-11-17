Smith's desire to prove doubters wrong

New Norwich City manager Dean Smith says the desire to prove people wrong will help fuel his work as he attempts to keep the club in the Premier League.

Smith was named as manager of the league’s bottom club on Monday and in his first media conference on Wednesday he spoke of stiffening up the Canaries’ defence in a bid to increase their survival fight.

When asked if proving those who say Norwich cannot stay up wrong is a motivation, Smith told BBC Radio Norfolk: “That’s been a motivating factor since I first broke into football at 16.

“People are quick to give a negative opinion on a performance. That’s the world we choose to live in in football. It’s always been a motivating factor, for people who said you weren’t quick enough, tall enough, strong enough or good enough in the air, that’s for my players to prove them wrong.

“I think it’s an attractive job because of the club that it is, the fanbase it has got and the potential it has got. A lot of people are writing us off, it’s up to us to prove them wrong. There are 27 games left and I think there is a good squad of players there.”

Smith takes charge of his first fixture against Southampton on Saturday and will look to build on Norwich’s win at Brentford in their last fixture under former boss Daniel Farke.

