Liverpool will maintain standards - Dublin

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will expect his squad to maintain the form that has seen the Reds qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with two games remaining, says former England striker Dion Dublin.

Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Atletico Madrid extended the Merseyside club's unbeaten run to 25 matches in all competitions and ensured they will finish top of Group B.

"There are certain standards that clubs like Liverpool set," said Dublin.

"They won’t want to go into any game at all thinking we are OK to lose this one. That’s not the attitude to have, and I’m sure it won’t be.

"If there are seven or eight changes in the next game, those players that come in have to keep the quality to a certain standard. Klopp won’t allow anything less."

