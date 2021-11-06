Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to MOTD: "We didn't play as well as we wanted but we were patient. We showed we are getting this maturity to perform week after week.

"Wolves are well organised and we knew it would be difficult to find space. My team is still improving. We have made a step forward.

"Today VAR went in our favour. I knew the foundations of this club would allow me to work well. This is a club that wants to improve and do better every year. The fans are the reason we are doing well at home. It's a special place."

On Conor Gallagher: "When you look at him play he is enjoying himself on the field. He is surrounded by players who make him feel he is at home. We knew he would be an important player for us because of the energy he brings."