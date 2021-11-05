Some Tottenham players are in for a shock under new manager Antonio Conte, says French football journalist Julien Laurens.

"For Spurs players, it’s fresh - but Antonio Conte is heavy in everything," said Laurens.

"If you think, as a player, you know what video analysis is, OK. But you don’t know what Antonio Conte’s video analysis is, because this is heavy. Training is heavy. Fitness is heavy. He's not your usual manager.

"That’s why he’s been successful; that’s why he’s going to improve them. You will see very quickly the improvement - individually and collectively - in terms of structure and patterns of play.

"You will clearly see the difference between before and after Conte arrived. But it is a lot to take on.

"Some can do it - like Lukaku and Pogba. For some, it’s hard. They don’t want to put the effort in. He shouts too much, he’s too loud, he’s too full on. Some gave up very quickly with him."

