MOTD Top 10 - Watford end Liverpool's run

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their Premier League top-10 moments again.

On this week’s Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast the subject is the biggest upsets in Premier League history.

There was talk of Liverpool going a season unbeaten when Watford demolished Jurgen Klopp’s side 3-0 at Vicarage Road in February of 2020.

The Reds had won their previous 18 Premier League games and another against Watford would have made history as the longest winning run in the English top flight.

Shearer said: “Troy Deeney beat Liverpool up that afternoon - he was at his physical best. You never saw the Liverpool defence, with Virgil van Dijk in it, given the run-around too many times. That rarely happened.”

