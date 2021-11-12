Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett says he was "bemused" by the decision not to send Aaron Cresswell off in West Ham's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

West Ham full-back Cresswell caught Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson early in the fixture when the Hammers led 1-0.

The challenge was reviewed by VAR but referee Craig Pawson's decision to not award a free-kick was upheld.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was heavily critical of the decision and ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has since said a yellow card would have been the correct call., external

But Hackett, a former general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Board, told BBC Radio Merseyside: "You know it’s going to be a red card. The player is out of control, excessive force, endangering a professional. They decide nothing, I was bemused.

"The problem is I think VARs are becoming over indulgent and referees are becoming lazy. They are quite happy to rely on the VAR to make big calls rather than make them themselves.

"The problem is we have referees who, like tightrope walkers, take risks because they have a safety net. They rely on VAR to make the big calls rather than doing what they are getting paid for.

"Right now the standard of officiating is not up to the Premier League standard required."

