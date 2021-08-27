Solskjaer on Ronaldo... what else?!
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's game at Wolves on Sunday - and one particular name featured pretty heavily.
The Red Devils are currently in "advanced talks" to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club earlier in his career.
Here's what Solskjaer had to say during his press conference before that news broke:
He said he didn't want to speculate "too much" - but that Ronaldo "knows that we are here";
He added that he was surprised the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to bring his time in Italy to a close, describing him as a United "legend";
He also said that Ronaldo had been spoken to by United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, his Portugal team-mate, before adding: "It's been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course";
Away from the Ronaldo chat, Solskjaer was unhappy with criticism aimed at Phil Jones by former United player Rio Ferdinand in the week. The United boss said the defender has "battled valiantly" following a "horrible 20 months with injuries", adding that Jones will be available again in "a month to six weeks".