Martindale on pressure, defensive additions, and the importance of experience
David Martindale has been speaking to the media ahead of his Livingston side's Viaplay Cup group stage match against Hamilton.
Here’s the key points from his press conference:
Says he believes Mikey Devlin would still be involved in the Scotland squad if it wasn’t for his injury set-backs and he is “really impressed” with the centre-back.
Stressed the financial difficulties of budget cuts at Livi and how hard it's been to navigate the transfer window as a result.
Says Livi were “very naive defensively” last term but with the addition of Michael Nottingham and Devlin they have the “experience to help the group”.
Says he looks for “age and experience” and that all sport is becoming more athletic so players are playing for a lot longer.
The Hamilton game will be difficult but he’s hopeful they can progress and says in the past they’ve managed to qualify but “had some sticky results”.
Says social media from the fans adds “pressure” from the moment the football season restarts.
He’s looking to add one offensive option and a midfielder, and to also move two or three players on to give his squad balance and says “they’re not a million miles away from where they need to be”.