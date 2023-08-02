Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Sadly for Van de Beek, I don’t see a slot for him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly did not feel Van de Beek was up to the job of being effective at the highest levels of the Premier League and, although the Norwegian was criticised, if we are being honest, nothing has happened since his exit to suggest he was wrong.

As with many players - not just at United - the difficulty is how to move them on.

Van de Beek is on a good contract with a top Premier League club. European clubs do not have the money to spend on those kinds of wages, so it is not clear what the market for him will be.