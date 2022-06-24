Ajax's Brazil winger Antony is likely to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this summer, according to football journalist Julien Laurens.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s a seven out of 10 right now, but things can change very quickly in both ways, as we know in football.

"Ten Hag wants to work with him again and he wants to move to a bigger club, which United are compared with Ajax.

"This one has got legs. The shirt is not yet printed, but start making your way towards the shop."

Porto's Brazilian forward Evanilson has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Laurens doesn't see that one happening.

He said: "Not a sausage, not a Pringle. Certainly, for now, there has been no contact, no offers - unlike what was reported in Portugal.

"He is a young, promising player and I think there is something there, but right now he is not what United need."

