Manager Jim Goodwin oversees his first Aberdeen pre-season as the club bid to improve on last term's dismal 10th-place league finish.

The Dons face Buckie Thistle in a friendly on Saturday before heading off next week for a seven-day training camp in Spain.

Goodwin's men also have a warm-up game against Brechin City (6 July) before opening their League Cup campaign away to Peterhead on 10 July.