Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes admits he was in a panic when Luke Chambers got called up for England Under-20s, but has praised the 18-year-old’s “refreshing” attitude for choosing to stay and help Killie avoid relegation.

McInnes applauded the “maturity” of the young defender - who joined on loan from Liverpool in January - after he asked to be excluded from the Young Lions squad for the World Cup.

Chambers' focus will be on the last three Premiership fixtures of the season, starting with the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday.

"It is so refreshing, when I got the email saying Luke was being included in the 20s squad I looked at the dates and thought we would have an issue here and with Ben Chrisene's injury, out for the season. It seemed there could be an emergency and panic on,” said McInnes.

"I spoke to Luke the next morning and he wasn't aware he was being brought into the squad at that stage but right away he said, 'I can't go, my job is here' and that is exactly what I wanted to hear.

"It was so refreshing that he felt that obligation to be here and amongst it. To hear that certainty and maturity really, that he felt the responsibility to stay here and fight our cause, was great.

"It would have been a good opportunity and showcase for him to be involved in the World Cup in Argentina, I don't think it was dismissed easily.

"But it says everything about him really. For all the loan players I have worked with over the years, he is probably up there with the best, not just with his ability. He has a lot of old-school values and a real honesty about him."