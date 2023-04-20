Robson on failed appeal, Shinnie absence & Rangers test
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Scottish Premiership visit of Rangers.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
On being told their failed appeal over Graeme Shinnie's red card was frivolous: "It is a good, honest football club here, we wouldn't try and put an appeal in if we never thought we could get it overturned."
He is disappointed with the outcome, but says the club are still speaking to the Scottish FA.
Shinnie will be a big loss to the team during his four-game ban, but his absence gives someone else an opportunity.
Robson says Jonny Hayes' contract extension was a "no-brainer", adding "you need good professionals in your dressing room".
He says Aberdeen will need to be at their very best against Rangers and his team have a "good spirit about us".