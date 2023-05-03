MacLean on his future, Saints' survival battle & tactical tweaks

Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media before St Johnstone's Premiership game with Dundee United this weekend.

Here are the key points from the interim Saints boss:

  • A "very competitive" friendly against Hearts last Friday was "exactly what we needed" as MacLean tweaked a couple of tactical aspects and players who are short of minutes got game-time.

  • MacLean has had no further talks on the managerial situation, saying: "I'm just in charge until I'm told not to be."

  • Saints' survival hopes are in their own hands and MacLean is not looking at other teams, stressing it's about what his side do.

  • Asked whether he will stick with a back four after using it in his first game in charge, he says: "You'll see on Saturday. We've worked on different ideas."

  • He aims to build on a "positive" performance in the draw with Hibs and give the fans "something to get behind".

SNS

