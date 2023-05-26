'No change in my situation' - MacLean awaiting Saints job talks

St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean says he has had no talks over his future this week amid reports he is set to be handed the reins full-time.

Saints, who host Livingston in their final game of the season on Sunday, have been led to safety by MacLean since he replaced Callum Davidson in April.

"It is the same situation. I am just looking forward to Livingston,” said the 40-year-old former striker.

"There has been no talks this week contrary to reports.

"The chairman and I said we would sit down and speak after the game and we will. When there is a conversation to be had, we will have that conversation.

"No change in my situation. Unfortunately I can't give you any information. I am looking forward to Livingston and what will be will be."