Defeat by Nottingham Forest on Monday night all but confirmed Southampton's 11-year stay in the Premier League is coming to an end.

Following the result, BBC Radio Solent sports editor Adam Blackmore tweeted: "Well that just about confirms what we all knew, but at least Southampton gave it a right good go tonight in the right formation.

"How long does it take three managers to use the 4-3-3 that gets the best out of them?

"One of many many mistakes at many levels this season - it is sad.

"What I really want now is for the Southampton owners to come out and assure fans that they will not only fund a promotion back to the Premier League, but will fund it to go straight back up with no fire sale, and with a manager who everyone can get behind and who has experience."