Owynn Palmer-Atkin is joined by the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse to preview the Foxes game against Liverpool tonight.

Speaking on the When You’re Smiling podcast, Collomosse said: "Leicester will be looking at what Brighton and Brentford did and how they exposed weaknesses in the Liverpool team and it is a reasonable starting point.

"The problem is Liverpool’s form now is very different from what it was then.

"In 2021 Leicester had hardly any players and beat Liverpool 1-0, Ademola Lookman scored, so it is not a situation where you lose all hope."

