Hibernian 2-0 St Johnstone: Analysis

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Scotland at Easter Road

It wasn’t quite ‘Ange Ball’ but there were certainly glimpses of a new style of play from Nick Montgomery's Hibernian.

We all know about the electric pace of Martin Boyle, but Jair Tavares, who was making his first start in over a year, showed he is no slouch.

There was more of an urgency from the home side and if they can maintain these levels they may well push towards the top end and claim another European spot come May.

Keeping Joe Newell fit will be important as the captain is the key stakeholder in midfield, with a terrific passing range.

St Johnstone certainly didn’t look like a team struggling at the bottom of the table. Stevie May was a workhorse throughout and was ably assisted by Cammy MacPherson, but the second goal killed any momentum.

Despite showing up well in recent matches, it’s now six without a win in the league.

Next up is Livingston at home and that is already looking like a must-win. Or at least a must-not-lose.

Chris Kane missed out through injury today and manager Steven MacLean will be hoping the muscular striker is not out for long.