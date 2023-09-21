'Onana not to blame for Bayern loss' - Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said goalkeeper Andre Onana should not shoulder any blame for Wednesday's 4-3 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Onana said he was at fault for the result after a mistake for Leroy Sane's opener.

But Fernandes has defended the goalkeeper, who joined from Inter Milan for £47.5m this summer,

"It's not about Andre," the Portugal midfielder said. "Andre is a great goalkeeper.

"He will keep giving us a lot of points, a lot of saves. He hasn't to take any blame for nothing.

"We have to take the blame as a team, that we're going to go through this moment together because we are strong as a team."

Manchester United face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.