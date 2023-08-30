Brentford have only lost one of their past 17 Premier League home games (W8 D8), although have drawn both at the Gtech Community Stadium so far this season. The Bees have also scored at least once in their past 15 at home.

Although they are without a league win so far under Andoni Iraola (D1 L2), Bournemouth are averaging more shots per game (12.7), more passes per game (411) and have a higher average possession (46.6%) in the Premier League this season than they did last term (9.4 shots, 367 passes, 40% possession).

Since the start of last season, no team has dropped more points from winning positions in Premier League home games than Brentford (15, level with Nottingham Forest). They have drawn both of their home matches having led so far this term.