Aaron Ramsey said he "can't wait to get started" after becoming Burnley's 11th signing of the summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder arrives from Aston Villa on a five-year-deal for a fee in excess of £12m.

On joining the Clarets, Ramsey said: "I’m absolutely buzzing. I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I’m really happy it’s all officially done now.

"I can’t wait to get started.

"I can’t wipe my smile off my face. When you come to a new club you want the lads to welcome you in and everyone here has done that straight away.

"It’s been really easy to settle, everyone has been amazing."