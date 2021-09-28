PSG v Man City: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Paris St-Germain and Manchester City are meeting for a sixth time, with the French giants still looking for their first victory (drawn two, lost three). PSG have only played Juventus more times in European competition (eight) without winning.
PSG have failed to keep a clean sheet in their four Champions League matches against City. They've only played AC Milan as many times - also four - in the competition (including European Cup) without keeping their opponents out.
Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 10 away games in the Champions League (won eight, drawn two).