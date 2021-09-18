Aston Villa v Everton: Confirmed team news

Everton manager Rafael Benitez makes three changes after Monday's win over Burnley, with Asmir Begovic, Alex Iwobi and Salomon Rondon all starting.

They replace Jordan Pickford, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman, who aren't in the squad.

Everton XI: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gray, Digne, Mina, Townsend, Doucoure, Iwobi, Godfrey, Rondon

Subs: Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gomes, Gordon, Davies, Branthwaite, Simms