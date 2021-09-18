Aston Villa v Everton: Confirmed team news
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes one change from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, with first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returning to the starting XI after completing his 10-day quarantine in Croatia. Emi Buendia who joined him, is on the bench.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Tuanzebe, Ings, Ramsey
Subs: Steer, Buendia, Traore, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Hause, Bailey, Archer
Everton manager Rafael Benitez makes three changes after Monday's win over Burnley, with Asmir Begovic, Alex Iwobi and Salomon Rondon all starting.
They replace Jordan Pickford, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman, who aren't in the squad.
Everton XI: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gray, Digne, Mina, Townsend, Doucoure, Iwobi, Godfrey, Rondon
Subs: Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gomes, Gordon, Davies, Branthwaite, Simms