Chelsea v Southampton: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Chelsea are winless in their past three league games against Southampton - two draws, one defeat - last having a longer winless run against them between October 1990 and December 1993 (seven games).
Southampton have taken 19 points from 22 Premier League away games at Chelsea - four wins, seven draws, 11 defeats - only at Aston Villa (27) and Crystal Palace (21) have Saints earned more away points in the league.
Three of Chelsea’s four Premier League defeats under Thomas Tuchel have come in home games. The Blues have not lost consecutive league games at Stamford Bridge since December 2019, the second game having been against Southampton.