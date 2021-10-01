Nelson Kumah, BBC Sport

My life can probably be divided into two distinct parts: life before John Barnes, and life after.

His ascendance to the top of English football with Liverpool in the late '80s coincided perfectly with my own coming-of-age. My musical tastes upgraded to Public Enemy, and now was the time to dispense with my dad's footballing heroes and claim one of my very own.

Liverpool's title-winning team of 1988 will never be bettered in my eyes. And Barnes was the heartbeat of that side.

He showed me that football could be an art, that black people could stand up to racism - but, most of all, he showed me that black people could be the absolute best.

More than 30 years later, I still feel the same about that man. He changed me. He changed everything.

Read more from BBC Sport staff on their black sporting heroes