Nottingham Forest's first summer signing Ola Aina "can't wait" to experience the atmosphere at The City Ground and said Steve Cooper's project is one he wants to "buy into".

After previous spells with Chelsea and Fulham, Aina returns to the Premier League after time abroad with Torino.

After signing for Forest, he told the club: "I'm very excited to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"I wanted to be back on English soil again and Forest is a club which has an exciting project and team.

"The manager as well, what he wants from the team is something which I want to buy into. He's told me it's a family club, he's told me we have a great bunch of players and he's told me I'll enjoy it here.

"It's exciting to be back playing in the Premier League. It's the best league in the world and I always want to challenge myself.

"I know some of the boys well already which is good for me, but I'm excited to meet the rest of my teammates and get to know everyone.

"I saw Forest in action last season and the fans are as loud as can be throughout the whole game, which is something I'm relishing and can't wait to experience. I can't wait for it."