Arsenal have an option to make a permanent move for Raya, who has also signed a new contract with Brentford.

His new deal with the Bees is for two years with an extra year's option in the club's favour - although Brentford director of football Phil Giles expects Raya to join the Gunners on a full-time basis.

"I'm sure the first question that all Brentford fans will ask is why this transfer has been structured as an initial loan with Arsenal having the option to make it permanent in the future," said Giles.

"The answer to that is simply that it enables this deal to be done more rapidly between both clubs, with all parties wanting to make this a permanent transfer as soon as practically possible, whenever that might be.

"David's contract extension is a fallback position in the event that the transfer is not made permanent. I'm not expecting to see David back at Brentford, although if ever that happened then, of course, the opportunity to work with such a high-class goalkeeper for up to two more years would in many ways be an unexpected bonus for us."

Raya was part of the Brentford team that won promotion in 2021 and has since established itself in the Premier League.

"David has been a magnificent goalkeeper for us," added Giles. "He thoroughly deserves his move to a Champions League club and the next step in his career. In our view, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and will show himself to be one of the best in the world in the next few seasons.

"On top of that, he is a fantastic human being, and his conduct around the training ground these past few weeks has been, given the uncertainty around his future, absolutely exemplary.

"We wish him nothing but good luck."