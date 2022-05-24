Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Relegated Burnley hope to have a new manager agreed by the end of the month.

Chairman Alan Pace has yet to talk publicly about the events of the weekend or what it means at Turf Moor.

However, one of his most immediate tasks is securing a permanent replacement for Sean Dyche, who was sacked in April.

Burnley have spoken to a number of potential candidates in the intervening weeks, while Mike Jackson has acted as caretaker boss, and BBC Sport understands the club feel they are approaching a position where they will be able to make an appointment.

Chris Wilder, Vincent Kompany and Wayne Rooney have all been linked with the job, although all three are currently in work and may not be willing to work in the Championship.

Carlos Carvalhal recently left Braga after a successful spell at the Portuguese club, while others, including former Burnley midfielder Joey Barton and Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen, have also been mentioned.