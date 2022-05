Brighton travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds in their penultimate game of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The Seagulls swept aside Manchester United last weekend, winning 4-0 thanks to goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard.

Would you make any changes from the side that produced that dominant performance?

It's time to choose your Brighton side to face Leeds