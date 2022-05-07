Chelsea v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Romelu Lukaku is back in the Chelsea team in one of three changes from their 1-0 defeat by Everton.

Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic also come in, with Jorginho out injured and Mason Mount and Kai Havertz dropping to the bench.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku.

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.