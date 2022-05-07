Chelsea v Wolves: Confirmed team news
Romelu Lukaku is back in the Chelsea team in one of three changes from their 1-0 defeat by Everton.
Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic also come in, with Jorginho out injured and Mason Mount and Kai Havertz dropping to the bench.
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku.
Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.
Three changes for Wolves too from their 3-0 loss to Brighton.
Nelson Semedo is injured and Fabio Silva and Hwang Hee-chan drop to the bench, with Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez and Jonny coming into the team.
Wolves: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neto, Jimenez. Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Toti, Hwang, Cundle.