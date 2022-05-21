Robbie Neilson admits starting trio is a risk

Robbie Neilson admits that starting John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Liam Boyce is a risk after their injury struggles.

Of central defenders Souttar and Halkett, he tells BBC Scotland: "We just felt they were two key players for us and we've got to get them into the team - no point putting them on the bench, bring them on then they break down, so we thought we'd give them the best opportunity to play.

"I think they'll be fine. They are defenders and should be able to manage the game. They bring great experience and physicality."

Of striker Boyce, Neilson adds: "I'm not sure how long he will last. He's struggled the last couple of days, but we just thought, the same as the other guys, we've got to put him out there because he's one of our key players - our top goalscorer."