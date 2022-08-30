We asked for your comments on Hibs' signing strategy before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: We'd be able to sign the players we needed if we hadn't given so many mediocre players new contracts, then made things worse by signing loads of youngsters/foreign players who aren't first team level. And then there's the small matter of spending millions on the interior of the stadium - again, not a priority compared to sorting the first team out.

Neil: Hibs have about half a side of good enough quality. It bemuses me and many other fans that last season’s players appear to be continually picked, when they are clearly not producing the goods. It’s worrying that Johnson doesn’t appear to have faith in quite a few of the players that he’s signed. I’m not expecting much from us this season.

Daniel: Even with 13 new signings and investment we still have essentially the same core and the same problem areas as before. Too much transfer focus on the future rather than the now and we still have basically the same defence/midfield as before. To be fair though, Boyle/Youan signings have majorly improved the attack.

Harry: Hearts and Aberdeen have moved forward but we seem content to build for the future rather than the here and now. A long season ahead at Easter Road.

Ian: Difficult watch for several years now. Brought in boys, presumably in the hope of making money for them in the future. No match for the big defenders and forwards playing in the SPL. Watching the Saints game, we never got to a high ball in the box and we could have nicked a goal if the manager or players learned to get someone to the back post!

Cammy: I’m starting to get concerned if Hibs are actually good enough to be competing for Europe or even, at a push, top six. Thirteen players signed and only 4/5 are actually good enough. In the St Mirren game at one point there was only one player that wasn’t at the club last year.

Gary: The transfer policy of signing young unproven players is going to be a noose around the neck of every Hibs manager.