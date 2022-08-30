West Ham striker Michail Antonio believes Aston Villa and Everton are easy targets for the media because of the profile of their managers.

Both sides have made stuttering starts to the season - along with clubs such as Leicester and Wolves - but Antonio believes Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard's reputations as players mean they get a heavier amount of coverage.

"Everything I keep hearing is about Gerrard and Lampard," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast. "Other clubs are not referred to as much.

"The media are very powerful and these are big teams that are expected to be doing better. The fact is, both Gerrard and Lampard need time to work on their philosophy and keep building.

"Because they were superstar footballers, the media maybe want them to fail."

Listen to the full podcast here exclusively on BBC Sounds