We asked you for your post-match comments after Liverpool thumped Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield.

Here are some of your replies:

John: I’m a 50-year veteran of supporting Liverpool, I’ve seen the good and bad days. The loss to Manchester United hurt the team and supporters. The intensity on Saturday could be felt in the ground as we the supporters sang the anthem. The team responded with quick, decisive football, cutting and carving the opposition apart with every attack, Liverpool are back.

Andrew: An expected bounce-back in terms of performance from Liverpool, but not quite the expected scoreline. Bournemouth offered no challenge to a Liverpool side desperate to get their season under way after three disappointing results.

Alyssa: A big step up after a horrible start to the season with our first major win. If they continue to play like this, our fans will be much happier. The atmosphere was amazing. I'm very proud of Liverpool.

Aarif: Pleased to see a return to the intent and intensity that has become the hallmark of this team. Also nice to see the goals being spread out - it's amazing to think Salah didn't even register a goal or an assist in such a convincing victory. Hope the momentum is carried through into the next game against Newcastle on Wednesday.