Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Norwich were fifth in the Championship when they sacked Dean Smith at Christmas. He got a hard time of it from their fans when I don't think he necessarily deserved all the criticism he was getting.

His first task at Leicester is to try to make them more resilient but they are going to have to wait at least a week for that to happen - yes, they have some talented players but I just cannot see them living with Manchester City.

The title is in Manchester City's hands now - well, as much as it is in Arsenal's hands too - but the defending champions cannot afford any slip-ups from here.

It will be interesting to see what sort of team Pep Guardiola puts out, with the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final to come on Wednesday, but they have a decent cushion from Tuesday and that takes the pressure off them a bit.

I don't think they have much to worry about on Saturday, either. With the way Pep's side are playing, I can only see one outcome, which is a comfortable home win.

Jack's prediction: How many hat-tricks is Erling Haaland going to score in this game!? I am actually going to be quite sensible here and go for a solid 2-0. Surely Haaland cannot keep scoring hat-tricks, can he?

