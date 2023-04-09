Dundee United 2-1 Hibernian: What the manager said

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin told BBC Sportsound: "It's been a while since any of us have experienced that winning feeling.

"It wasn't pretty to watch at the time, we had to dig in and be resilient. We carried a good counter-attacking threat and started the game on the front foot. To get that early goal was really important.

"We can't be satisfied with draws from now until the end of the season, we have to go all out to win.

"It was exactly what we needed, especially after the results yesterday. A lot of anxiety and tension kicking about the place.

"No doubt everybody on the outside looking in, after those results, would have been writing us off but I think as a group that’s kind of galvanised us as we’re determined to prove them wrong."