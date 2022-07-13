Edouard Mendy is hoping to buck the trend to become only the third goakeeper to win the Confederation of African Football's Men's Player of the Year award for 2021-22.

The 30-year-old was named on the updated 10-man shortlist last week after playing a central role in Senegal winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time earlier this year.

Only two goalkeepers - Cameroon’s Thomas N'Kono and Ezzaki Badou from Morocco - have won the award previously.

"It is a big honour for me, for my family, for my country and for the goalkeepers as well," he told Chelsea's official website, external.

"The last goalkeeper who won this trophy was almost 40 years ago so it is a huge honour. In Africa, it's a big issue."

Other names on the shortlist include Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane, now of Bayern Munich.

With the competition so fierce, Mendy says he is not getting carried away thinking about it.

"It's tough, we have some legends nominated, and that's why I prefer to be focused on the pre-season with my team-mates," Mendy added.

"If you think about last year, we were close but then we had a lot of things go against us like injury and Covid cases, and we lost a bit our level of performance.

"I don't think you could see a big gap between us and Liverpool and Man City in our games last year so we need to start well, keep our performance and see what happens."