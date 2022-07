England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, will have a medical at Manchester City on Friday before completing a £45m move from Leeds United. (Sky Sports), external

City will only sell defender Nathan Ake, who is a target for Chelsea, if they have a replacement lined up. (Manchester Evening News), external

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Manchester City to sign full-back Issa Kabore, 21. (Guardian), external

