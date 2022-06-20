Inter Milan's president Steven Zhang is trying to move the club's bid for Romelu Lukaku along.

We asked you what you think of Chelsea's record signing potentially leaving the club having only made his big-money move to Stamford Bridge last year.

Adrian: Lukaku has made his own bed with his public outburst of unhappiness, he doesn't fit the Chelsea formation and is clearly clashing with the coach. He needs to go, Sterling would be an ideal asset, there are too many average players if your compare our squad to City and Liverpool. They are buying for the future with Haaland and Nunez, we're buying retirees it would seem. It needs an overhaul and a refresh.

Al: I believe that last season shows that Lukaku's way of playing as a striker no longer works in the Premier League. Him failing shows slow strikers don't work as the Prem is too quick.

Jamie: Inter showing they understand how to get the best out of Lukaku - he needs a front two, ie Martinez or Dybala. Lukaku is a big lad and we like to stereotype him as a classic no.9 when he isn’t.