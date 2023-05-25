Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock is perplexed as to why Mauricio Pochettino has not already been installed as Chelsea manager.

The former Paris St-Germain boss will take over from interim head coach Frank Lampard at the end of the season but Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he could not understand the rationale.

"What are they waiting for?" he said. "If I'm a player, I want to know who is in charge and what their philosophy is. What my future is.

"I was told that Lampard is his 'eyes and ears' around the training ground but everyone has different opinions - what's the point?"

Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin gave a rationale for the delayed start to Pochettino's career.

"If he came in now - given his Tottenham background, which is not to be ignored for Chelsea fans - he could have a stinker of a start," said Nevin.

"This way, he sits in the background and almost gets a pre pre-season and then has the entirety of the summer. It will look more intelligent then with his team, his group, rather than being parachuted in."

Warnock was not impressed with that, saying "I think it's cowardly" and was backed up by ex-Blues defender Robert Huth, who suggested the club were "kicking the can down the road".

Do you think Pochettino should have started earlier?

Listen to a Pochettino special on BBC Sounds