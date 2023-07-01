Donnelly 'flabbergasted' by Jota move talk

Former Celtic forward Simon Donnelly is "flabbergasted" that winger Jota is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Speculation suggests Portuguese Jota, 24, is close to joining Al-Ittihad, who have signed France internationals Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

Donnelly highlighted how Celtic's Jota would be different from players like Benzema and Kante and Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo by moving to Saudi Arabia nearer the start of his career than the end.

"I'm flabbergasted to be honest," Donnelly told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "I thought it was make believe. Is it a step up to bounce into a La Liga team?

"The money that's been quoted is phenomenal. It's life changing money. If you've got your Celtic hat on and they're getting the money that's quoted, then it's really good business.

"He's had two fabulous seasons. He's been a great player. He's a winger but I've said since day one his numbers are good - assists and goals. He was phenomenal for Celtic for two seasons."