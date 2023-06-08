Matt Jarvis hailed "history in the making" as his former club West Ham secured a dramatic victory in the Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers were pushed all the way by Fiorentina, but scored in the last minute to win their first major trophy in 43 years.

Jarvis told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast their displays in Europe this season merited the end result.

"They have won every game in the competition apart from one draw and this is fully deserved," said Jarvis. "It is absolutely incredible.

"They have kept on winning, have built up momentum and have felt unstoppable. They have done it - and I am sure they are still celebrating now!"

He also praised boss David Moyes, who has been under pressure at times this season.

"It's incredibly fitting for him," said Jarvis. "He deserves a lot of credit and this is a fantastic feat for everyone."

There was an unsavoury element to the win after Fiorentina skipper Cristiano Biraghi was hit by a cup thrown from the end housing Hammers supporters in the first half.

"That was totally unacceptable," said Jarvis. "However frustrated you are watching the game, you cannot do that.

"Thankfully, it was only a very small minority and you saw the West Ham players going straight over trying to get them to stop."