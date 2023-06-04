Taylor 'honoured' to deliver another historic triumph

Greg Taylor revelled in Celtic being “history makers again” as he insisted the club’s glut of success in recent years shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Having won two domestic trebles up to the turn of the century, the club have now taken their haul to a world-record eight, including five in the last seven seasons.

“More history for this club. Unbelievable,” said Taylor as he basked in the Scottish Cup final win that sealed the deal.

“The badge and club demands success and we’re just honoured to deliver for the fans. History makers again.

“In recent history the success we’ve had has been outstanding. We really shouldn’t take it for granted, because it’s difficult to win one trophy in someone’s career never mind three.”

Goalkeeper Joe Hart says the team didn’t allow speculation over manager Ange Postecoglou’s future to distract them from their task of beating Inverness CT in the final.

“When you’re around top, amazing footballers and managers the noise is always there,” said Hart.

“That’s all it is – noise. We’re privileged to be on the inside. Whatever happens now, happens. The world of football is an interesting place, full of rumour and speculation.

“The facts were we had a treble to focus on and we did it.”