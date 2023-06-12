Former Premier League defender Jonathan Woodgate says there is still room for Manchester City to improve and believes their players will be considering ways to do so - including the possibility of a quadruple.

City have been regular winners of the Carabao Cup in recent seasons, but they were beaten by Southampton at the quarter-final stage in January.

And that proved to be the only major trophy to elude Pep Guardiola's team during the 2022-23 campaign.

Ex-England centre-back Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "There are always ways for football teams to improve. Every player in that squad will think to themselves that they want to get better next year. What can they do next year? They can win the quadruple.

"That'll be one thing they'll be thinking about, can they won four trophies next season? That's your mentality of wanting to get better and wanting to improve, and I'm sure they will."

But BBC Radio 5 Live's football correspondent John Murray warned the demands on them will be greater next term, adding: "I think history will tell us that teams who have great seasons like this, the next season is hard.

"When you're a Champions League winner, you'll play in the Super Cup, you'll be involved in the Fifa Club World Cup, and there are all of those extra commitments that you have to deal with."

