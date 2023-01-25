Defender Marcus Fraser has committed his future to St Mirren until June 2025 by signing a new two-year deal.

Fraser, 28, is a key part of Stephen Robinson's backline and has made 112 appearances for the Paisely club since joining from Ross County two-and-a-half years ago.

He follows winger Greg Kiltie, who was also due to be out of contract this summer, in extending his Saints stay, while striker Eamonn Brophy has joined Ross County on loan.

Manager Robinson said: "I'm delighted to get Marcus' deal over the line. He has arguably been one of my best defenders all season.

"What is important is stability. That's Marcus and Greg both signed and we have other players under contract for next season.

"Hopefully that gives us a base to build from going forward."