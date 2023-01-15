'Clarkson happy to extend Pittodrie stay'

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson says he wants to stay at Aberdeen beyond this month to try to help them win a trophy despite reported interest in the 21-year-old from English clubs including Queens Park Rangers, Reading and West Bromwich Albion. (Football Scotland)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has revealed that his nine-year-old son, James, has been trying to give him advice about signings based on Fifa ratings on his Xbox. (Sunday Post, print edition)

